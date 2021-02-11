Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 780 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of AWK opened at $164.81 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.