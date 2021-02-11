Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 530 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,270. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.