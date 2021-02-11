Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 95 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,670,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,033,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 147,716 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $724.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.49 and its 200 day moving average is $268.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

