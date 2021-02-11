Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 77 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cummins were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $245.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.49 and a 200-day moving average of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.