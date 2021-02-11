Truist Financial Increases HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $92.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HQY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,724.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

