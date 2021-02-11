TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $354.92 million and $130.30 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.88 or 0.01096522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.74 or 0.05356008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026763 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018967 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00035356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 355,111,842 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

