Truegame (TGAME) Achieves Market Cap of $100,374.81

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $100,374.81 and approximately $1,270.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01091002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.56 or 0.05326363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

