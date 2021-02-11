TrueChain (TRUE) Trading 37.1% Higher Over Last Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueChain has a total market cap of $19.18 million and approximately $85.38 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00058839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.53 or 0.01099943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.12 or 0.05387923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019001 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00032756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044071 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars.

