trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Issues Earnings Results

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $988.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Get trivago alerts:

TRVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.