TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.14

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.14 and last traded at $84.10, with a volume of 385982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, SVP Edward Griese sold 519 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $38,914.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,576.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,070 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,714 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

