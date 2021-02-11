Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. 1,211,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,878. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $354,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,600.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

