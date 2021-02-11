Tricia L. Fulton Sells 600 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tricia L. Fulton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $73,500.00.

Shares of HLIO opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.