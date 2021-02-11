Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,196 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,212.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,210.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,182.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

