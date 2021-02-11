Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $59.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

