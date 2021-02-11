Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,202,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 99,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Welltower by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 38,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

WELL stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

