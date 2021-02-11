Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

NYSE:LVS opened at $55.51 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

