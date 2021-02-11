Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $202.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

