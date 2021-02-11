Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $120.48 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

