Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Lifted to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TVPKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

