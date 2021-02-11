TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,701.40

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $7,701.40 and approximately $1,926.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TravelNote has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

