TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of TA opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 284.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,350 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at about $14,190,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 743.5% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 594,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

