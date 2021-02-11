TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

TMDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.