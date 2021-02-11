TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Shares Up 8.1%

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 9,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

About TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

