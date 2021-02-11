Traders Purchase High Volume of Sealed Air Put Options (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,903 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,546% compared to the average daily volume of 84 put options.

SEE opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.3% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.