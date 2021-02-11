Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,134 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,353% compared to the typical volume of 87 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

