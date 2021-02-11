Traders Buy High Volume of Karuna Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,193 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,033% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

