TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TCON stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 520,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,996.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,028,568 shares of company stock worth $9,109,339. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.