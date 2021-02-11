TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.58 ($50.09).

Shares of FP opened at €34.75 ($40.88) on Wednesday. TOTAL SE has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.07.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

