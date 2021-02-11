Tornado (TCORE) Reaches Market Cap of $635,415.51

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Tornado token can now be bought for approximately $105.90 or 0.00222073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $635,415.51 and approximately $1.34 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00261352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00084336 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062909 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

