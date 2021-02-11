Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading 6.6% Higher

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.89. 1,880,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,116,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.98.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 986.16% and a negative net margin of 382.11%.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.