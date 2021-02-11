Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading 6.6% Higher

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.89. 1,880,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,116,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 986.16% and a negative net margin of 382.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.