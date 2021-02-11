Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report sales of $55.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Tilray posted sales of $46.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $209.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.03 million to $211.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.26 million, with estimates ranging from $253.69 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tilray by 60.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $21.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 169,709,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,794,297. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.