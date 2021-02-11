thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €16.00 ($18.82) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.84 ($11.58).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

FRA TKA opened at €10.58 ($12.45) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €9.10 and a 200 day moving average of €6.47.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.