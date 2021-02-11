TheStreet Upgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $566.10 million, a PE ratio of -147.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

