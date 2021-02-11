ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ THMO opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.11. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 495.98% and a negative net margin of 184.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

