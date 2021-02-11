TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Down 14.9%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) traded down 14.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.17. 44,196,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 13,139,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $650.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,166,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 95,922 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,296,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 564,112 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 239,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $3,925,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

