The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

