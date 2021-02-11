The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Western Union updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.