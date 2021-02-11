The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.77.

Several analysts recently commented on WEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $20.77. 65,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,928. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

