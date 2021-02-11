The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.78.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th.
PNC traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,786. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.
In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
