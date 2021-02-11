The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

PNC traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,786. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

