The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $160.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

