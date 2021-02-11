The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Earnings Beat

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 382,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 326,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. David Loasby bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.7% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $734,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $517.35 million, a P/E ratio of -44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

