The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.77. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.