The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,535. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.