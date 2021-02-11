The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after buying an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,318,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $139.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

