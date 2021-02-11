The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of HAIN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 898,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,911. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

