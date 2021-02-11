The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Shares Gap Down to $250.50

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $250.50, but opened at $238.50. The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) shares last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 79,162 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.25 ($3.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £396.68 million and a P/E ratio of -15.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.22.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £1,020,000 ($1,332,636.53). Also, insider Mark George bought 272 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £598.40 ($781.81).

About The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

