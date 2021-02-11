The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.94 ($30.52).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) stock opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.99.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

