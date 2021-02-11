The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the January 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 42,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,414. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.