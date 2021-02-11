The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $5.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.48.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $284.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.16 and its 200 day moving average is $232.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $288.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

