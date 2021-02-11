The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $39.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
