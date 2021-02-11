The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $39.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

